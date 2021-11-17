Former City of Detroit social media director curates showcase and coworking events for creatives

click to enlarge
Amber Lewis, chief creative officer and founder of Social N The City.
Amber Lewis is a woman of many hats, she's an influencer, content curator, marketing and social media strategist, former director of digital and social media for the City of Detroit, and the "playlist princess
."
It was nearly a year ago when the Detroit native said goodbye to the city
to head south to New Orleans. Well, some goodbyes aren't permanent, they're "see you later," and through her company Social N The City (SNTC), Lewis is hosting two curated events for Detroit creatives this week.
"Everything starts with home. Detroit has the most talented people in the world, I wouldn't feel right building in other cities without first providing the opportunities at home," Lewis said in an email. "No matter where I go, I'm always a Detroit Girl."
On Thursday, SNTC will host Soul Night, a soul-filled showcase featuring performances by Supercoolwicked and Izzy Faye.
"As an artist, most of the work I do is to provide more spaces for other artists and creatives to create and showcase their talent, " Lewis said in a press release.
While Soul Night is giving musicians a chance to showcase their talent, on Friday, Lewis is teaming up with WeWork for Community Coaching and Coworking Day. The event will give attendees the opportunity to sign up for free advising on social and influencer strategies, free headshots courtesy of Cyrus Tetteh and Dante Rionda of Friends The Gallery
, and a complimentary day access to WeWork.
"I'm putting this event together because as an entrepreneur, I know how hard it can be to bring ideas to life, and I know that having space to create and someone to talk to about your business can make a difference," Lewis said in a press release."I'm hoping to make it an ongoing series."
Social N The City presents: Soul Night on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Willis Show Bar, 4156 3rd Ave., Detroit. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is 21+. Tickets are available at mean.red.
Community Coaching and Coworking Day is from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday Nov. 19 at WeWork, 6001 Cass Ave., Detroit. To register, visit communitycoachingandcoworkingday.splasthat.com.
