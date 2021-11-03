The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The Scene

Everyone's favorite godless nerd Patton Oswalt will tell us what he hates at Detroit's Fillmore

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge Patton Oswalt will make us laugh at the Fillmore on Saturday, Nov. 6. - PHOTO BY KATHY HUTCHINS/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
  • Patton Oswalt will make us laugh at the Fillmore on Saturday, Nov. 6.

If there is one piece of advice we can give you, it is do not fuck with Patton Oswalt, the godless comedian, deadly serious cereal-eater, and voice of the most famous Pixar rat who once claimed he wanted to “be a robot that helps wolves have sex” in regard to his Lexapro dosage.



At least don’t try fucking with him on Twitter, because, as evidenced by recent beefs with Trump-supporting "actor" Scott Baio and Sen. Ted "not the Zodiac killer" Cruz, Oswalt can destroy egos the same way Kentucky Fried Chicken’s "Famous Bowl" destroys one’s bowels. “Both of his fans were disappointed,” Cruz tweeted in response to news that Oswalt had canceled tour stops in Florida and Utah after venues refused to comply with the comic’s COVID-19 safety protocol. Oswalt? Take it away. “Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home.”; “Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours.”; “I’m so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted.” Boom.

It’s safe to say the last five years have been a rollercoaster of loss and triumph, as comedy’s favorite nerdy atheist tragically lost his former wife and true crime writer Michelle McNamara — and helped finish and release her groundbreaking book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, which helped lead to the capture of the "Golden State Killer." Oswalt has since remarried to Meredith Salenger, voiced Marvel super villain M.O.D.O.K. in a Hulu animated series, and is starring in the upcoming Starz series Gaslit about the Watergate scandal alongside Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $39.50+. Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to entry.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How 'The Brady Bunch' led to Inkster native Barry Hardy's career with the Harlem Globetrotters Read More

  2. Dolly Parton Weekend, VegBash, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 3-9) Read More

  4. Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ is, as usual, a meticulously crafted film Read More

  5. Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation