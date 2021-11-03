Everyone's favorite godless nerd Patton Oswalt will tell us what he hates at Detroit's Fillmore

click to enlarge Photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Patton Oswalt will make us laugh at the Fillmore on Saturday, Nov. 6.

If there is one piece of advice we can give you, it is do not fuck with Patton Oswalt, the godless comedian, deadly serious cereal-eater, and voice of the most famous Pixar rat who once claimed he wanted to “be a robot that helps wolves have sex” in regard to his Lexapro dosage.



At least don’t try fucking with him on Twitter, because, as evidenced by recent beefs with Trump-supporting "actor" Scott Baio and Sen. Ted "not the Zodiac killer" Cruz, Oswalt can destroy egos the same way Kentucky Fried Chicken’s "Famous Bowl" destroys one’s bowels. “Both of his fans were disappointed,” Cruz tweeted in response to news that Oswalt had canceled tour stops in Florida and Utah after venues refused to comply with the comic’s COVID-19 safety protocol. Oswalt? Take it away. “Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home.”; “Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours.”; “I’m so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted.” Boom.



It’s safe to say the last five years have been a rollercoaster of loss and triumph, as comedy’s favorite nerdy atheist tragically lost his former wife and true crime writer Michelle McNamara — and helped finish and release her groundbreaking book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, which helped lead to the capture of the "Golden State Killer." Oswalt has since remarried to Meredith Salenger, voiced Marvel super villain M.O.D.O.K. in a Hulu animated series, and is starring in the upcoming Starz series Gaslit about the Watergate scandal alongside Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $39.50+. Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to entry.