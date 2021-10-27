Youmacon returns to Detroit with weekend-long celebration of anime, pop culture, and cosplay

Con you believe it? Something anime-zing is returning to Detroit.
Many others are fan-operated and cover topics ranging from the ultra-niche to full-on crash courses on entire anime series. This year, educator, hip-hop artist, and gamer extraordinaire Mega Ran will serve as a special guest, as well as Shaffer the Darklord, MC Lars, Mark Cooper, and actors Tyson Rinehart, Erica Lindback, SungWon Cho, and many more.
A few updates to note: Unfortunately the People Mover will be unavailable this year, however, for cosplayers with disabilities or mobility limitations, the event is offering up its crew shuttle services for those who may need to travel between venues. Per the event website, organizers are working with the TCF Center to finalize safety protocols, which include mandatory face masks, so you may want to get creative and work your mask into your cosplay.
Event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit and Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Dr. W., Detroit; youmacon.com. Weekend badges are $70. All badges purchased for 2020 have been applied to 2021. Event requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to participate in the Saturday night dance or guest interactions.
