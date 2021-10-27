Youmacon returns to Detroit with weekend-long celebration of anime, pop culture, and cosplay

click to enlarge Photo by Mike Pfeiffer

Youmacon returns to Detroit's Renaissance and TCF Center this weekend.

Con you believe it? Something anime-zing is returning to Detroit.

hosted by celebrities, voice actors of popular series, animators, and writers.

Youmacon — Detroit’s celebration of Japanese animation, comics, video games, and culture — turns 15 this year. Thousands will attend, many of whom will cosplay, or dress as their favorite characters, and many will craft costumes from original concepts because Youmacon is all about creativity.When it debuted in 2005 at the Troy Hilton, Youmacon drew an initial crowd of a little more than 1,000 attendees. This year, the event will return to the Renaissance Center and TCF Center, and the three-day event, which was cancelled last year, could top its record of over 22,000 con-goers making it one of the largest anime conventions in North America.In addition to fan favorite events like Live Action Mario Party, tabletop gaming, Clara Cow’s Cosplay Cup, Youmacon Dance Competition, and the Maid Cafe, Youmacon also features a plethora of panels, some of which ar

Many others are fan-operated and cover topics ranging from the ultra-niche to full-on crash courses on entire anime series. This year, educator, hip-hop artist, and gamer extraordinaire Mega Ran will serve as a special guest, as well as Shaffer the Darklord, MC Lars, Mark Cooper, and actors Tyson Rinehart, Erica Lindback, SungWon Cho, and many more.



A few updates to note: Unfortunately the People Mover will be unavailable this year, however, for cosplayers with disabilities or mobility limitations, the event is offering up its crew shuttle services for those who may need to travel between venues. Per the event website, organizers are working with the TCF Center to finalize safety protocols, which include mandatory face masks, so you may want to get creative and work your mask into your cosplay.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit and Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Dr. W., Detroit; youmacon.com. Weekend badges are $70. All badges purchased for 2020 have been applied to 2021. Event requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to participate in the Saturday night dance or guest interactions.