Art gallery and performance space Armageddon Beachparty Lounge celebrates three years in Detroit with Vibrant Oasis

click to enlarge Eric Perry Photography

Kozma and Aubrey of Armageddon Beachparty Lounge are throwing an anniversary celebration on Saturday, Oct. 30.

If 2020 was Armageddon and 2021 was a beach party then that must mean one thing: Woodbridge-area storefront, gallery, and performance space Armageddon Beachparty Lounge is back.



Celebrating three years of vibrant, immersive, creative experiences is Detroit’s once-nomadic self-styled “ambassadors of psychedelia” — married couple Elena (aka “Kozma”) and Aubrey (aka “Motu”) Smyth, who, after nearly a decade of creating contemporary surrealist pop art together, opened Armageddon Beachparty Lounge in the fall of 2018. To honor the anniversary of the shop’s opening — and three years of the brand’s mascot Gidget the Cyclops Cat — the duo are throwing a Vibrant Oasis Celebration with music from Detroit-based DJs Vourteque, Para//ax, Satta Don Dada, DJ Applejuice, DIZKO, and Esshaki.



True to the space’s versatility, the event will also feature burlesque performances by Leena Allure and belly dancing from Heather Marie. The he-art of the event, however, is the debut of the duo’s newest collection of original paintings, sculpture, and limited edition fine art prints, and wearable merch. There will be food onsite and a bar for those 21+, too.



Event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com. Tickets are $10 at the door or free before 8 p.m. Venue requires printed proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result 48-hours prior to entry, masks encouraged.