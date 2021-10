Mother-daughter duo to open Detroit's first selfie museum this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Selfie Museum of Detroit

Selfie Museum of Detroit founders, Kelli Cooke and Jourdyn Watson

You might be thinking "Isn't there already a selfie museum in Detroit?" We're here to tell you, there's not — until this weekend.While there is the Detroit Selfie Museum in Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall, on Saturday, the Selfie Museum of Detroit will find a home at 719 Griswold Street making it downtown Detroit's first selfie museum.Founded by Kelli Cooke and her 14-year-old daughter Jourdyn Watson, the Selfie Museum of Detroit houses 20 interactive art installations that can be used for Instagram photo opps and TikTok content curation.The museum's grand opening will happen this weekend at 11 a.m. Reservations for the museum can be made at selfiemuseumofdetroit.com