The ‘hardships and tribulations’ of Bloomfield Hills inspires local streetwear brand

When it comes to rough cities in Michigan, naturally the first few mentions are Detroit, Saginaw, and Flint.
But what about the mean streets of Bloomfield Hills?
Local streetwear brand Bloomfield Hills Co. received some backlash after Twitter User @BigPussyMamaJr shared screenshots of the brand’s "about" page. According to the screenshots, Bloomfield Hills Co. wants to provide a luxury experience while producing quality items that give a voice to people who relate to Bloomfield Hills.
“Luxury” and “quality” are terms we’re used to associating with Bloomfield Hills, but terms we aren’t used to are “hardships and tribulations,” which the owners wrote often go ignored because of the wealth in Bloomfield Hills.
"Given the financial wealth of it's population, it's hardships and tribulations are readily written off as insignificant," the company wrote.
According to the United States Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimates, the median household income in Bloomfield Hills from 2015-2019 was $178,894, with the average housing value listed at $860,800.
For comparison, Detroit’s median income from the same survey was $30,894, with an average housing value of $49,200.
We're not dismissing that the residents of Bloomfield Hills may face "hardships and tribulations," but with a median income that is nearly six times the income of Detroit, we're going to bet those problems aren't the same.
Since the sharing of the tweet, the company has since deleted its about page. However, you can still purchase a crewneck sweatshirt with Bloomfield Hills blazed across the chest in Old English font for $360.
You have got to be fucking KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/TM4YBmsNfV— big mama (@BigPussyMamaJr) October 3, 2021
