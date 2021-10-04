You can score $20 front-row seats for anniversary performances of 'Rent' at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

click to enlarge Amy Boyle

'Rent' will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a national tour.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 13,140,000 minutes since a little-known composer unleashed one of the most influential musicals in the history of American theater. It's even harder to believe that one could score a front-row seat to a farewell touring production of the aforementioned musical for just $20. In other words, a whole lot less than your rent.

Celebrating 25 years, Jonathan Larson’s Rent continues to preach love, diversity, and creativity in spite of circumstance — and Detroit's Fisher Theatre is celebrating the occasion by offering $20 tickets for the first rows of the main floor for every performance from Oct. 19-24.

Tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Fisher Theatre box office on the day of each performance only and guests are limited to two $20 tickets per person per show.

Apparently, this $20 ticket blitz is a nod to Rent's humble beginnings in 1996 when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre.

The rock opera has scored a Pulitzer Prize, four Tony Awards, and received the Hollywood treatment with a 2005 film starring Rosario Dawson — and now, a stunning anniversary production. Described as a "re-imagining of Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Bohème," Rent tracks one year in the lives of seven New York City artists and dreamers struggling to live life as their truest selves during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Non-lottery tickets ($39+) are currently on sale and can be purchased via broadwayindetroit.com. Performances take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The performance on Friday, Oct. 22 will feature open captions and audio descriptions. Those tickets are available to purchase in-person or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

One more thing — guests will have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. Regardless of vaccination status, all guests are required to wear masks while inside the theatre.

The Fisher Theatre (3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit) reopened this past weekend after remaining closed for the past 19 months.

Watch the original Broadway cast of Rent performing "Seasons of Love" below.

