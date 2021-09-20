The Scene

Monday, September 20, 2021

Ferndale's DIY Street Fair returns with art, booze, and tunes by the High Strung, Mac Saturn, the Verve Pipe, and more

Posted By on Mon, Sep 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge The Verve Pipe will headline Saturday night at DIY Street Fair in Ferndale. - JAMIE GEYSBEEK
  • Jamie Geysbeek
  • The Verve Pipe will headline Saturday night at DIY Street Fair in Ferndale.

Last year we had no choice but to do everything ourselves from the discomfort of our home. Well, thanks to the return of Ferndale's DIY Street Fair, the time has come to DIY until we DIE, er, tie DYE.

Since its founding in 2008, the community-centered, volunteer-run, free DIY Street Fair is returning for three days of shopping, eating, dancing, and drinking after taking a hiatus last year.

This year's DIY Street Fair will take place Friday, Sept. 24-Sunday, Sept. 26. In addition to the more than 150 local artists, makers, crafters, and DIYers who will be slinging their wares, DIY will once again host a packed local music lineup, which includes acts like the Muggs, White Bee, the High Strung, Laith Al-Saadi, and the band responsible for making us weepy with "The Freshman," East Lansing natives the Verve Pipe.

See ferndalediy.com to see the full list of vendors, food trucks, and more.

You can take a look at the complete music schedule below:

Friday:
6:15 p.m. Lu Fuki and Divine Providence
7:30 p.m.Duende
8:45 p.m. The Beggars
10 p.m. The Muggs

Saturday:
5:30 p.m. The Mythics
6:45 p.m. White Bee
8 p.m. The High Strung
9:30 p.m. The Verve Pipe

Sunday:
4:45 p.m. Gold Crayon
6 p.m. Mac Saturn
7:30 p.m. Laith Al-Saadi


