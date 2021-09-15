The Scene

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Royal Oak's Habatat Galleries celebrates 50 years of kicking glass with anniversary glass show

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge The 50th anniversary show will feature glass work from all over the world. - COURTESY OF HABATAT GALLERIES
  • Courtesy of Habatat Galleries
  • The 50th anniversary show will feature glass work from all over the world.

Are you ready to kick some serious glass?! Wait — don’t kick, touch, or breathe on any of the incredible 400- plus glass works on display at the 50th annual international glass invitational.

Habatat Galleries, America’s first and largest contemporary glass gallery, will once again throw a mind-shattering free exhibition featuring the creations of glass artists from all over the world. “This is an important milestone for Habatat and for the medium of glass,” Habatat owner Aaron Schey said in a press release. “And, so we thought it was important to share it with the community at large and with our hometown.”

Will there be things like paperweights and vases? Sure. But have you ever seen a glass telephone? Glass busts of children? Miniature glass storefronts? What about glass robots? What we’re getting at is, if it exists, it can be made out of glass, and if it’s made of glass — whether it’s annealed, tempered, laminated, frosted, silicate, soda-lime, milk, architectural, or heat strengthened glass — then you’ll likely catch a glimpse at Habatat Galleries.

Remember — you break, you buy and go bye-bye. Oh, and if you cannot attend in person, a virtual glass art fair will be available to view online at glassartfair.com

Event is from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 18 with daytime viewing hours available at Habatat Galleries; 4400 Fernlee Ave., Royal Oak; 248-554-0590; habatat.com. Admission is free. Masks are required while in the gallery.


