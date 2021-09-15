Royal Oak's Habatat Galleries celebrates 50 years of kicking glass with anniversary glass show

Are you ready to kick some serious glass?! Wait — don’t kick, touch, or breathe on any of the incredible 400- plus glass works on display at the 50th annual international glass invitational.
Habatat Galleries, America’s first and largest contemporary glass gallery, will once again throw a mind-shattering free exhibition featuring the creations of glass artists from all over the world. “This is an important milestone for Habatat and for the medium of glass,” Habatat owner Aaron Schey said in a press release. “And, so we thought it was important to share it with the community at large and with our hometown.”
Will there be things like paperweights and vases? Sure. But have you ever seen a glass telephone? Glass busts of children? Miniature glass storefronts? What about glass robots? What we’re getting at is, if it exists, it can be made out of glass, and if it’s made of glass — whether it’s annealed, tempered, laminated, frosted, silicate, soda-lime, milk, architectural, or heat strengthened glass — then you’ll likely catch a glimpse at Habatat Galleries.
Remember — you break, you buy and go bye-bye. Oh, and if you cannot attend in person, a virtual glass art fair will be available to view online at glassartfair.com.
Event is from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 18 with daytime viewing hours available at Habatat Galleries; 4400 Fernlee Ave., Royal Oak; 248-554-0590; habatat.com. Admission is free. Masks are required while in the gallery.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.