Gold Over America tour delivers Olympians Simone Biles, Morgan Hurd, and others to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

Simone Biles.

If you'rejonesing for a taste of Olympic mastery, there's another helping just around the corner – and G.O.A.T. is on the menu.Serving up Olympic gold realness via the Gold Over America Tour, are decorated gymnasts Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, Simone Biles, and more.The 35-city tour kicks off Sep. 21 in Tucson and will flip, twist, and leap through Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24.

“The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment,” Biles said in a statement.“The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”

The spectacle, which is described as "a high-energy gymnastics-meets-pop concert spectacular" will feature performers' famous routines as well as career highlights and personal videos. The performance will also give fans an opportunity to dance in the show's finale alongside all the gymnasts.

Per the press release, the Gold Over America show emerges from the gymnasts "personal values of empowerment, friendship, positive body image, mental health awareness, and self-confidence."

Tickets ($26.50+) are on sale via 313Presents.com or Ticketmaster.com

Four-time gold medal champion and the most decorated U.S. athlete of all time, Biles, shocked the world when she withdrew from the individual all-around competition finals during this year's Tokyo Olympics in an effort to prioritize her mental health, which helped open up an international conversation about mental health among athletes, performers, and youth. Advocating for mental health is what inspired the Gold Over America lineup, tour, and mission."I have to put my pride aside," Biles said after pulling out. "I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. That's why I decided to take a step back."

