Adeshola Makinde's 'Relevant' highlights civil rights protest signs of past and present at Playground Detroit

Black Power! Police Brutality Must Go! Education For All!
What has been made very clear in recent years is that the fight is not over and, frankly, it may be a very long time until we see environmental justice, racial and housing equality, an end to gender-based pay gaps, and police brutality. Whatever mountain you may find yourself screaming into the void from, know that a revolution is happening — and there’s more people ready to take to the streets than you might think.
For his debut solo exhibition, Chicago-based artist and Michigan native Adeshola Makinde is bringing the protest to the gallery walls of Playground Detroit. Inspired by the protest signs of the Civil Rights era, RELEVANT finds Makinde reigniting a conversation about the power of written demands and messaging during our ongoing fight for a bright and fair future. The exhibit, which features simple screen-printed signs, each made as a means to unify various equality causes, as well as address the belief that the fight for racial justice died with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Per the press release, “The moment we currently find ourselves in” serves as the exhibit’s unofficial theme.
Opening reception takes place from 7 -10 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 28 at Playground Detroit; 2845 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-649-7741; playgrounddetroit.com. Event is free.
