Saturday, July 24, 2021

Comedian and elder millennial Iliza Shlesinger might tell jokes about party goblins and lying boyfrieds at the Crofoot

Posted By on Sat, Jul 24, 2021 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge Iliza Shlesinger will spill the come-tea at the Crofoot on July 25. - CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEF OF STAFFS/FLICKR COMMONS
  • Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs/Flickr Commons
  • Iliza Shlesinger will spill the come-tea at the Crofoot on July 25.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned … or a woman in comedy with the power to drag a lying piece of shit ex-boyfriend with a Netflix movie that spills all the tea.



Comedian Iliza Shlesinger has been making the transition from stand-up to big screen to streaming and her latest, Good On Paper, a movie she wrote, stars in, and cleverly dubbed a “rom-con.” The 2008 winner of Last Comic Standing has five Netflix comedy specials under her belt, all of which showcase Shlesinger’s raw, truth-telling musings on things like the dangers of overplanning for weddings and funerals on Pinterest, the horrors of being sexually harassed, and party goblins, the pesky creatures sleeping in the back of our brains that are responsible for all of our bad drunk decisions. We’ll drink too much to that!

Doors open at 6 p.m on Sunday, July 25 at the Crofoot Festival Grounds; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com. Tickets are $135+.


