The 42nd Concours d'Elegance celebrates classic cars, auto design, and speed in Plymouth

Have you ever seen the Black Ghost? As in the rare and totally famous triple-black Detroit-made 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE muscle car that would have Fast and Furious’ Dom Toretto fully torqued if you catch our Tokyo drift.
Well, you may have your chance at the 42nd annual Concours d’Elegance, which returns to the Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth. The annual juried showcase of rare and collectible cars will, once again, display more than 300 “significant classic and historically relevant” vehicles ranging from the Gas Light era to Modern Collectables and Super Cars to, yes, the Black Ghost.
This means you won’t see souped-up PT Cruisers nor a single 2003 Dodge Neon covered in coexist stickers and Darwin fish.
Anyway, the Concours d’Elegance will host three days of events, all of which may be available through various ticket packages and include a car art show, cars under the stars, battle of the brands, ride and drive, and the main event, in which the featured cars compete on the basis of engineering and design. This will be the event’s final year in Plymouth, where it’s taken place for the last 11 years. Next year, the Concours d’Elegance will move from July to September and will relocate to the Detroit Institute of Arts.
Various events run 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 at the Inn at St. Johns; 44045 Five Mile Rd., Plymouth; 248-643-8645; concoursusa.org. Tickets are $35+, children 12 and under are admitted free.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.