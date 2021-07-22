The Scene

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Hotter Than July goes virtual for annual celebration of Detroit's Black LGBTQ+ community

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 9:52 AM

Hotter Than July will host virtual programming this year. - COURTESY OF HOTTER THAN JULY
  • Courtesy of Hotter Than July
  • Hotter Than July will host virtual programming this year.

June might be the official Pride month, but in Detroit, July is considered Black gay pride month. Touted as the second-oldest event of its kind, Hotter Than July has celebrated Detroit’s Black LGBTQ+ community for more than 20 years.



Hotter Than July festivities look a little different this year, but the spirit is on fire with three days of virtual events honoring history, tradition, and progress. The event, hosted by LGBTQ Detroit, will once again kick off with a candlelight vigil, followed by an endorsement forum, and virtual art show. Saturday’s events include a digital picnic and showcase, which guests can participate in by submitting videos to festival organizers. And, on Sunday, Hotter Than July will host an early-morning worship service, brunch, and livestream ball featuring several fashion and performance categories.

Various online events from Friday, July 23-Sunday, July 25; hotterthanjuly.org. Registration is free, donations encouraged.


