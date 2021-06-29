Salute to America returns to Greenfield Village for multi-day Fourth of July celebration

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Henry Ford/Greenfield Village

Greenfield Village will once again host a Fourth of July celebration.

Though it may not seem like America deserves a celebration after the events of the last year (who could forget the insurrection, or maskless gun-wielding MAGA folks wanting haircuts or, like, Rudy Giuliani?) but the truth is we have more than earned it (fearless frontline workers, anyone?).

Greenfield Village in Dearborn is once again celebrating stars, stripes, and the incredible sacrifices made by our servicemen and women with a four-day walk-at-your-own-pace event. Salute to America: Summer Stroll will host performances by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, with rotating DSO ensembles performing throughout the grounds, as well as historical performance groups, a military fife-and-drum parade, holiday-themed vignettes, street food and craft beer, building tours, and free carousel rides. Oh, yeah, there’s a fireworks finale, because America’s back, baby.

Event takes place Wednesday, June 30 through Saturday, July 3 from 6-10 p.m. at Greenfield Village; 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001; thehenryford.org; $27.25 for members, $32 for non-members.