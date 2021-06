MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife to Amazon overlord, once again donates millions to Detroit-area nonprofits

vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com

MacKenzie Scott.

While her ex-husband Jeffrey Bezos [insert Bo Burnham's synth-pop bangers " Bezos I " and " Bezos II " here] plots an 11-minute suborbital space flight for, like, no fucking reason other than to maybe experience the dystopian nightmare inflicted, er, offered to Amazon warehouse employees (Google "AmaZen crying booths" ), his former wife MacKenzie Scott is, once again, spreading her immense wealth here on Earth, to nonprofit organizations in need of resources and visibility.Scott — billionaire philanthropist, novelist, and the 18th wealthiest person in the world — and her husband Dan Jewett just dished out some major funds to286 "high impact" and "equity-orientated" organizations as part of Scott's third and latest round of no-strings-attached financial gifts , totaling $2.7 billion. The philanthropic effort fulfills a generous donation pledge she made in 2019 following her divorce from Amazon CEO and champion of late-stage capitalism, you-know-who.Among the 286 organizations announced Tuesday, several are based in the Detroit area, including the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services ( ACCESS ), the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History the Mosiac Youth Theatre , and the Motown Museum

“In this effort,” Scott wrote in a Medium post, “we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others.”

Though Scott's post did not disclose donation amounts to the revealed organizations, Motown Museum chairwoman and CEW Robin Terry said that the museum is "just over the moon" that Scott had selected the museum as one of the financial recipients.



"This generous and meaningful $5 million gift significantly impacts our ongoing fundraising efforts and brings us closer to bringing the expanded Motown Museum to our Detroit community and visitors from around the world," Terry said in a statement.

The Motown Museum's expansion was announced in 2016 and, in 2019, the organization broke ground on its 50,000-square-foot campus, described as a "world-class entertainment and education tourist destination."



