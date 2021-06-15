MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife to Amazon overlord, once again donates millions to Detroit-area nonprofits

vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com

MacKenzie Scott.

“In this effort,” Scott wrote in a Medium post, “we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others.”

Though Scott's post did not disclose donation amounts to the revealed organizations, Motown Museum chairwoman and CEW Robin Terry said that the museum is "just over the moon" that Scott had selected the museum as one of the financial recipients.



"This generous and meaningful $5 million gift significantly impacts our ongoing fundraising efforts and brings us closer to bringing the expanded Motown Museum to our Detroit community and visitors from around the world," Terry said in a statement.

The Motown Museum's expansion was announced in 2016 and, in 2019, the organization broke ground on its 50,000-square-foot campus, described as a "world-class entertainment and education tourist destination."



