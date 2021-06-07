The Scene

Monday, June 7, 2021

The Scene

First annual Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest coming to Tony Hawk-funded skate park in Ferndale

Staff pick

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge Legend Tony Hawk shredding at Geary Park in Ferndale in 2019. - SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube
  • Legend Tony Hawk shredding at Geary Park in Ferndale in 2019.

Rise and grind, folks. There's a free contemporary art fair and skating contest coming to Ferndale's newest skate park. Let's roll!

In partnership with Reveal Productions, Modern Skate and Surf, and Ferndale Parks and Rec, the first annual Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest will ollie its way through Ferndale's Geary Park (which was partially funded by a $250,000 grant via Tony Hawk's foundation in 2019) from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 — and it's totally free.



The art fair will feature more than 50 local artists selling their wares, ranging from art prints and original illustrations, streetwear, jewelry, accessories, and skateboard deck art. There will be food trucks, too, as well as kids' activities.

As for the skate contest run by Modern Skate and Surf, the all-ages, all-skill levels classic jam session will celebrate "the athleticism and physical artistry of skateboarding, BMX, scooters, and inline skating," according to a press release. To throw your deck into the ring, er, quarter pipe, you have to register in your respective category before the event.

The Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest is on Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Geary Park, 1198 Earle Blvd., Ferndale; gravityferndale.com; Admission and registration are free.

