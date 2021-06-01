Email
Tuesday, June 1, 2021

A light-up art installation is coming to Detroit's Beacon Park

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge Beacon Park is launching a new art installation titled “Bounce” by NYC-based design studio Hou de Sousa. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Beacon Park is launching a new art installation titled “Bounce” by NYC-based design studio Hou de Sousa.

A colorful art installation is heading to Detroit's Beacon Park.

"Bounce" is a temporary light-up art installation by the award-winning, New York-based design studio Hou de Sousa. According to a press release, the project is made up of parachute cord and piano wire, "which combine to create unique triangle shapes varying in color and size."



it adds, "The shadows and lighting of the installation change depending on the time of the day, providing a sense of wonder for all in attendance."

The project celebrates an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

The event, which will also include remarks from the artists and a performance from reed quintet Akropolis, is free and open to the public.

The installation will remain up through Sept. 13.

Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

