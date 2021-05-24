DIA extends 'Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City' exhibition

click to enlarge DIA, Chrysler Corporation

1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

For those who didn't get to see Detroit Institute of Arts' automobile exhibition Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City, 1950–2020 due to the pandemic, there's more time.

The museum announced Monday that the exhibition will be extended to Jan. 9, 2022.When the show first opened last November, it was originally set to end June 27, 2021.The museum said it's extending the show as capacity restrictions loosen and more people become vaccinated.The exhibition is free with museum admission, which is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

The show features 12 cars and more than 30 designer drawings, augmented by paintings and sculptures influenced by car culture.



Detroit Metro Times