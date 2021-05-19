Metro Detroit-based Dino Stroll event hits the road for U.S. tour of Jurassic proportions

click to enlarge Courtesy of Canterbury Village Events

What happens when a Brontosaurus gets a sore throat?

We just got a Dino DNA test and it turns out, Michigan is totally obsessed with dinosaurs.







Tickets are $19.99 and children 2 years old and younger, as well as military personnel and veterans are free.

For reasons we cannot explain nor care to question, metro Detroit has been a hotbed for dinosaur activity. Obviously, we're not referring todinosaurs because, unfortunately for, thefilms aredocumentaries. Animatronic life, however, find a way via a popular walk-through event produced by metro Detroit's Canterbury Village — and they're taking it on the road.The interactive Dino Stroll gives ticketholders the opportunity to get up-close and personal — meaning you can touch the dinos — with more than 75 life-like and life-size animatronic dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptors, Stegosaurus, and Brontosaurus. Guests can also study skeletons and fossils and can climb inside dino eggs, you know, for the ' gram . And, in true John “ spared no expense ” Hammond fashion, guests will be treated to music by the Dino Band which, sight unseen, might be our new favorite band.The tour kicks off with a limited engagement at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion on May 20-23 and 28-30, the Dino Stroll Tour will roll through 42 U.S. cities through the end of the year, and more than 90 stops in the U.S. and Canada in 2022.Unlike the greedy capitalists of Jurassic Park who thought a dinosaur park was aidea, the producers of the event invite guests to bring canned or non-perishable food items as Dino Stroll will be hosting food drives in each city it visits because, thankfully, compassion hasn't gone extinct.

For ticketing info and tour dates, visit DinoStroll.com.

