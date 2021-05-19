The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Scene

Metro Detroit-based Dino Stroll event hits the road for U.S. tour of Jurassic proportions

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge What happens when a Brontosaurus gets a sore throat? - COURTESY OF CANTERBURY VILLAGE EVENTS
  • Courtesy of Canterbury Village Events
  • What happens when a Brontosaurus gets a sore throat?

We just got a Dino DNA test and it turns out, Michigan is totally obsessed with dinosaurs.



For reasons we cannot explain nor care to question, metro Detroit has been a hotbed for dinosaur activity. Obviously, we're not referring to real dinosaurs because, unfortunately for everyone, the Jurassic Park films are not documentaries. Animatronic life does, however, find a way via a popular walk-through event produced by metro Detroit's Canterbury Village — and they're taking it on the road.

The interactive Dino Stroll gives ticketholders the opportunity to get up-close and personal — meaning you can touch the dinos — with more than 75 life-like and life-size animatronic dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptors, Stegosaurus, and Brontosaurus. Guests can also study skeletons and fossils and can climb inside dino eggs, you know, for the 'gram. And, in true John “spared no expense” Hammond fashion, guests will be treated to music by the Dino Band which, sight unseen, might be our new favorite band.

The tour kicks off with a limited engagement at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion on May 20-23 and 28-30, the Dino Stroll Tour will roll through 42 U.S. cities through the end of the year, and more than 90 stops in the U.S. and Canada in 2022.

Unlike the greedy capitalists of Jurassic Park who thought a dinosaur park was a good idea, the producers of the event invite guests to bring canned or non-perishable food items as Dino Stroll will be hosting food drives in each city it visits because, thankfully, compassion hasn't gone extinct.

Tickets are $19.99 and children 2 years old and younger, as well as military personnel and veterans are free.

For ticketing info and tour dates, visit DinoStroll.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Gassy Republicans
You can learn a lot about Republicans based on what they tolerate
Can Detroit’s RecoveryPark recover?
Savage Love: Shafted
Free Will Astrology (May 19-25)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Black-owned e-scooter company brings a massive fleet of sit-down scooters to Detroit Read More

  2. Detroit woman-owned handbag brand Haus of Sy sells out fast, launches pre-order program Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (May 19-25) Read More

  4. The fast and furr-ious Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to metro Detroit, proof that nature is healing Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (May 12-18) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation