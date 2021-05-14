The Scene

Friday, May 14, 2021

The Scene

The fast and furr-ious Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to metro Detroit, proof that nature is healing

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge Fast and Furr-ious. - COURTESY OF HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK
  • Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
  • Fast and Furr-ious.
The CDC says you can now take your mask off to bite the head off of a giant cookie made to look like the world's most famous Japanese cat character.

OK — so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not weighed in on the super cuteness of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck but the perfectly pink set of wheels will return to Twelve Oaks Mall food court in Novi for a day of sweet treats and carefully positioned hair, er, fur bows on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.



The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck offers Instagram-worthy baked goods, including hand-decorated cookie sets and Madeleine Cookie kits, as well as a selection of exclusive collectible Hello Kitty plushes, sequin bow headbands, T-shirts, tote bags, and water bottles.
click to enlarge Eat me. - COURTESY OF HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK
  • Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
  • Eat me.


Originally a novelty, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck first took to the streets as part of a Sanrio food tour in 2014. Since then, the Japanese company has been forced to dispatch a total of two mobile snack-and-shop units to feed the demand of the Hello Kitty and Friends-loving masses across the U.S. — and we're so not mad about it.

To partake in Saturday's Hello Kitty festivities, organizers ask that guests respect social-distancing markers, wear masks, and stay home if they have a cough or fever. Staff will be masked and will use gloves and ensure that counters and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes. Oh, and the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is credit/debit only.

To follow the cuteness, visit the truck's Facebook page and/or Instagram.

The Scene

