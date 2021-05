The fast and furr-ious Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to metro Detroit, proof that nature is healing

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Fast and Furr-ious.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Eat me.



Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Detroit Metro Times

The CDC says you can now take your mask off to bite the head off of a giant cookie made to look like the world's most famous Japanese cat character.OK — so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not weighed in on the super cuteness of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck but the perfectly pink set of wheelsreturn to Twelve Oaks Mall food court in Novi for a day of sweet treats and carefully positioned hair, er, fur bows on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck offers Instagram-worthy baked goods, including hand-decorated cookie sets and Madeleine Cookie kits, as well as a selection of exclusive collectible Hello Kitty plushes, sequin bow headbands, T-shirts, tote bags, and water bottles.Originally a novelty, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck first took to the streets as part of a Sanrio food tour in 2014. Since then, the Japanese company has been forced to dispatch a total of two mobile snack-and-shop units to feed the demand of the Hello Kitty and Friends-loving masses across the U.S. — and we'renot mad about it.To partake in Saturday's Hello Kitty festivities, organizers ask that guests respect social-distancing markers, wear masks, and stay home if they have a cough or fever. Staff will be masked and will use gloves and ensure that counters and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes. Oh, and the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is credit/debit only.To follow the cuteness, visit the truck's Facebook page and/or Instagram