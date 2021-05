Beloved off-air TV show 'Martin' to release Detroit Pistons merch collab

click to enlarge Courtesy of NBA.com



Damn, Gina! A big screen Bad Boy is partnering with the Bad Boys.



Sure, Martin Lawrence's unforgettable sitcom Martin has been off the air for 24 years, but the comedy series continues to live on in the hearts of many — and soon, on Martin-lovers' sleeves ... and lids.







Lawerence has teamed up with the Detroit Pistons to launch an apparel collection honoring the lasting legacy of Martin and the iconic comedy's Detroit roots on screen and off as Lawrence was made an honorary Piston in 2004 when the team sent him a championship ring.



The series, which debuted in 1992 and ran for five seasons, was set in Detroit (Martin lived in the Garden Court Condominiums on East Jefferson, FYI) and, according to the 56-year-old Bad Boys star, the merchandise collaboration is as much of a celebration of Detroit as it is a celebration of the TV show that launched his career.

“Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me,” Lawrence said in a press release. “From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later.”The limited-edition collaboration includes a variety of graphic sweatshirts, long-sleeve tees, jerseys, hats, and basketball shorts, all of which feature the iconicfont, as well as the Pistons' logo. Some of the pieces have photos of Lawrence's many characters he played on the show and some include notable quotes/catchphrases like “Wazzup” and “ Original playa from the Himilayas. The entire collection will be available starting Friday, May 14 exclusively at Pistons313shop.com