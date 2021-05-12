Beloved off-air TV show 'Martin' to release Detroit Pistons merch collab

“Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me,” Lawrence said in a press release. “From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later.”
The limited-edition collaboration includes a variety of graphic sweatshirts, long-sleeve tees, jerseys, hats, and basketball shorts, all of which feature the iconic Martin font, as well as the Pistons' logo. Some of the pieces have photos of Lawrence's many characters he played on the show and some include notable quotes/catchphrases like “Wazzup” and “Original playa from the Himilayas.”
The entire collection will be available starting Friday, May 14 exclusively at Pistons313shop.com.
