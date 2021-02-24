The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Scene

Virtual art conference Reinventaissance to feature artists and culture leaders from Detroit and across the globe

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY ARMAGEDDON BEACHPARTY
  • Courtesy Armageddon Beachparty

If you're finding it hard to come up with new pandemic hobbies, you're not alone. Because let's be real, the high of making the perfect sourdough loaf has died, along with our enthusiasm for most things.

But for creatives — from fine artists, street performers, dancers, and yes, even clowns — the pandemic has forged a bigger conversation as to what's next for the art world.



Hosted by San Francisco-based event producers Globally Curated in partnership with Detroit's Elena and Aubrey Smyth of a contemporary art gallery and performance space Armageddon Beachparty, Reinventaissance will offer an immersive one-day virtual art and culture conference to spotlight artist reinvention amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-hour event will present panels, pop-up performance, and interactive sessions to provide artists a “toolkit of tips, tricks, and best practices for moving forward.”

“I wanted to create Reinventaissance because I see artists around the globe responding in innovative ways to the constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Globally Curated founder Meghan Rutigliano says in a statement.

“In the face of constraints, artists are taking risks and finding ways to bring their art forward. In a similar vein, I wanted to experiment with moving from live conferences to an online format to see how it could work and how I can work with my team to make the online event feel fresh and exciting for our participants.”

The virtual event kicks off at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 27 via Zoom and will include discussions with Doctors of Joy in São Paulo, a clown performance company that entertains and comforts hospitalized children in Brazil; Dutch artist Dadara; Kae Burke, co-founder of famed New York nightclub House of Yes; San Francisco's Jazz Mafia; leaders behind HONK!, an annual and global festival of street artists; director of artistic projects at Carnegie Hall, Wendy Magro; with performances by LRAD, emcee Miss Conception, and more.

Following the event, Full Tilt Social Club will host the Revitalize virtual afterparty from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on a sliding scale of $15-$30 and can be purchased GloballyCurated.com/Reinventaissance.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Trending

Scared Trumpers
A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home
Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes
Savage Love: De-Kinked
Free Will Astrology (Feb. 24-March 2)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Metro Detroit retail legend Linda Dresner to close Birmingham boutique after 28 years Read More

  2. A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home Read More

  3. Ferndale Public Library will host digital lecture on history of pandemics Read More

  4. Dlectricity art and light festival plots 2021 return to Detroit Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (Feb. 24-March 2) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation