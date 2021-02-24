Virtual art conference Reinventaissance to feature artists and culture leaders from Detroit and across the globe

click to enlarge
Courtesy Armageddon Beachparty
If you're finding it hard to come up with new pandemic hobbies, you're not alone. Because let's be real, the high of making the perfect sourdough loaf has died, along with our enthusiasm for most things.
But for creatives — from fine artists, street performers, dancers, and yes, even clowns — the pandemic has forged a bigger conversation as to what's next for the art world.
Hosted by San Francisco-based event producers Globally Curated in partnership with Detroit's Elena and Aubrey Smyth of a contemporary art gallery and performance space Armageddon Beachparty, Reinventaissance
will offer an immersive one-day virtual art and culture conference to spotlight artist reinvention amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seven-hour event will present panels, pop-up performance, and interactive sessions to provide artists a “toolkit of tips, tricks, and best practices for moving forward.”
“I wanted to create Reinventaissance because I see artists around the globe responding in innovative ways to the constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Globally Curated founder Meghan Rutigliano says in a statement.
“In the face of constraints, artists are taking risks and finding ways to bring their art forward. In a similar vein, I wanted to experiment with moving from live conferences to an online format to see how it could work and how I can work with my team to make the online event feel fresh and exciting for our participants.”
The virtual event kicks off at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 27 via Zoom and will include discussions with Doctors of Joy in São Paulo
, a clown performance company that entertains and comforts hospitalized children in Brazil; Dutch artist Dadara
; Kae Burke, co-founder of famed New York nightclub House of Yes
; San Francisco's Jazz Mafia
; leaders behind HONK!
, an annual and global festival of street artists; director of artistic projects at Carnegie Hall
, Wendy Magro; with performances by LRAD
, emcee Miss Conception
, and more.
Following the event, Full Tilt Social Club will host the Revitalize virtual afterparty from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Tickets are available on a sliding scale of $15-$30 and can be purchased GloballyCurated.com/Reinventaissance
.
