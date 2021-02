Dlectricity art and light festival plots 2021 return to Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Dlectricity

Though it may seem as though our social lights are dimming, as is the light at the end of this event-less tunnel we've been trapped in for almost a year , one local event is remaining optimistic and plotting a 2021 return.Organizers of Dlectricity , the on-and-off biannual outdoor nighttime Midtown-based art festival that has held several iterations since 2012, announced plans to turn the lights back on this fall,reports.The event, scheduled to take place Sept. 24-25, attracted an estimated 250,000 visitors in 2017 and will once again offer free video, light, and interactive art installations from renowned artists from around the world, as well as from Detroit. This year's event will also expand art to downtown's Beacon Park.Organizers toldthat the 2021 iteration will serve as an opportunity to “test out” some of Detroit's cultural district's gathering areas, as well as the soon-to-be installed public WiFi as part of a $500,000 digital initiative grant from the Knight Foundation.The event lends itself to remaining flexible regardless of where we're at with the pandemic. Much of the weekend's programming being accessible to view for pedestrians and can be viewed from a car.For more information about this year's Dlectricity see Dlectricity.com To view photos from a previous Dlectricity festival, click here