Friday, February 12, 2021

Detroit's Pages Bookshop to host virtual chat with 'Medicare For All: A Citizens Guide' authors

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 1:28 PM

Abdul El-Sayed and Micah Johnson. - COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY PRESS
  • Courtesy of University Press
  • Abdul El-Sayed and Micah Johnson.

"America is the only advanced nation with a health insurance system that crumbled in the face of COVID-19," an excerpt from Medicare for All: A Citizens Guide reads. "In the United States, millions lost their health insurance along with their jobs as a deadly contagion spread all around them."

The book, released earlier this month, was written by Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a physician, epidemiologist, public health expert, and progressive activist who served as Detroit’s health director and ran for governor in 2018, and Micah Johnson, a resident physician in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.



Medicare for All: A Citizens Guide is an examination of the American healthcare system, as well as how universal healthcare might function, what it would cost, and the benefits to ensuring affordable coverage to all Americans.

Pages Bookshop in Detroit will host a virtual conversation with both El-Sayed and Johnson to discuss the book and its findings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

Attendees are invited to register for the free event, and upon doing so are encouraged to donate to Pages Bookshop.

To register visit pagesbkshop.com.

To read an excerpt from Medicare for All: a Citizens Guide, revisit our cover story here.

