Designer Diane von Fürstenberg is keynote speaker at virtual Michigan Fashion Media Summit

click to enlarge lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Iconic designer, philanthropist, and author of the upcoming bookDiane von Fürstenberg will serve as the keynote speaker for the fourth annual Michigan Fashion Media Summit , which takes place March 8-10.The summit, which was formed by a group of University of Michigan students in 2018, aims to connect industry professionals with more than 700 annual attendees across dozens of universities looking to learn from the best, as well as grow their own future fashion empires.For its 2021 iteration, the-sponsored three-day event will feature interactive virtual activations, as well as networking and recruiting opportunities from fashion brand representatives. Oh, and it's free to attend.Fürstenberg is a Belgian fashion designer best known for introducing the "wrap dress."Past speakers have included Gary Sheinbaum, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Americas; Jennifer Bandier, Founder at BANDIER; Wendy Steinberg, Group President, Steve Madden Ltd., and Lyle Barnes, Regional VP, Louis Vuitton; and others.To register, visit MichiganFashionMediaSummit.com.