The Scene

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Scene

Women-run selfie museum pop-up in Southfield offers colorful photo opportunities

Wed, Feb 10, 2021

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE POSE EXPERIENCE
  • Courtesy of The Pose Experience

It's been a while since we've had a selfie-worthy moment to spice up our Instagram feed that doesn't involve having a cotton swap stuck in our nose or, you know, leaning over a lumpy loaf of homemade sourdough bread.

For those looking to add some color and whimsy to their pandemic pics, The Pose Experience in Southfield aims to provide an array of backdrops, props, and interactive set-ups to make chic selfie dreams come true.



Dr. Daniell Penson, Kiera Henderson, and Danielle Hughes founded The Pose Experience as “a safe and fun outlet for members of the community” amid the pandemic.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE POSE EXPERIENCE
  • Courtesy of The Pose Experience

The pop-up selfie museum, which opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 12 at 15618 W. 10 Mile Rd. offers 10 immersive and interactive selfie exhibits, including a 3D donut wall, a larger-than-life magazine cover, as well as a girlboss-esque office set up that likely rivals your cluttered and sticky work-from-home situation.

Admission is $28 and masks must be worn when not taking photos. Scheduled tours allow just 10 guests in the space at once, and for those looking for some more one-on-one time with the interactive sets, there are private one-hour photo sessions available for $250. Private parties are available for $300 per hour with a three-hour minimum.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting ThePoseExperience.com.

The Scene

