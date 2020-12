There's a new Christmas movie drive-in theater posted up at Lakeside Mall

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mike Oddo/Movie Magic

If you've ever wanted to watchin an old Sears parking lot, consider your holiday wish granted.The latest drive-in pandemic offering comes by way of Mike Oddo of Movie Magic. Located in the parking lot of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights, Movie Magic Lakeside offers two screens, both of which screen a rotation of holiday classics — likeandevery Friday and Saturday night starting at 5:20 p.m., with possible plans to expand to double features on Sunday.“Kids need something to do,” Oddo told. “You come up and we have Santa there waving to them as they arrive. He also walks around the parking lot once the movies start and waves at the kids. We wanted something COVID safe. The parking spaces are large, tickets are online and concessions are pre-packaged.”Movie Magic Lakeside began screening Christmas movies on Nov. 20 and has updated the current online schedule to include multiple showtimes for Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12. The cost per car is $25 and includes access to a single film.To up the cute factor, when purchasing a ticket 24-hours in advance online, guests (who do not necessarily have to be children) are invited to type up a message for Santa to be displayed on the big screen before the film _ a perfect totally COVID-19-friendly way to ask the man in red for a baby Yoda plushie or a Nintendo Switch, or, you know, a vaccine.Tickets can be purchased by visiting MovieMagicLakeside.com