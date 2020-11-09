See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 9, 2020

The Scene

Performance anxiety, anyone? Michigan's porn-watching took a dive on election day

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge WACHIWIT / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Wachiwit / Shutterstock.com

Nothing kills a boner, or the desire to fap, quite like the words “key race alert” — though CNN's John King did get us worked up with his digital map work and Jake Tapper's frequent use of the word “spawn” to describe President Donald Trump's children got us hot and bothered.

But on election day, Michigan, you kept your hands out of your pants and on your ballots and/or preferred device to see which old white dude would be elected to the highest office in the country. (Spoiler alert: the non-fascist old white dude won.)



Porn streaming giant Pornhub released some election day data which saw most states, including Michigan, putting a pause on their usual daily porn-watching habits in favor of tracking election updates.

However, early the next morning traffic was up, as Pornhub saw a 14% increase in traffic around 6 a.m.

It wasn't until 3 p.m. that traffic dropped country-wide and, by 6 p.m., the X-rated site reported a -11% drop and remained below average for most of the evening. In Michigan, this decrease averaged to -4% when compared to non-election day numbers. The opposite could not be more true of Arizona, a battleground state that must have been jerking it most of the day because Pornhub traffic was up in the state by 9%.

It wasn't until 1 a.m. when most people had given up hope the results would be finalized that they muted Anderson Cooper to fire up Pornhub in search of a release that no cable news network could provide. The result? Pornhub saw an abnormal increase of 14% in traffic around 3 a.m.

click to enlarge Americans gave their wrists a break on election day. - PORNHUB/INSIGHTS
  • Pornhub/Insights
  • Americans gave their wrists a break on election day.

The Pornhub anal-ytics team (sorry, not sorry) also compared web traffic between red and blue states.

At 6 p.m., Republican-led states were not in the masturbating mood, apparently, and reported a 14% drop in traffic, compared to Dems who were semi-hard/wet, but not as much as normal, reporting a 6% drop.

At 3 a.m., however, Republicans were probably pretty excited that mail-in ballots hadn't been counted yet because their old white dude was in the lead on early Wednesday morning, and to prematurely celebrate they logged on to Pornhub, which saw a 16% increase in red states. Blue states were up late, too, and were responsible for an 11% increase in traffic.

America, we may be divided but we all salute the same freak flag.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we have some very pressing work to do in a private browser window on our phones, which we've disconnected from company WiFi on our lunch break.

click to enlarge PORNHUB/INSIGHTS
  • Pornhub/insights


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of Pornhub, election Analytics

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Noted poet laureate of Detroit Naomi Long Madgett, dead at 97 Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 4-10) Read More

  3. Frontline workers can play free table tennis at Pong Detroit this month Read More

  4. Lizzo and her flute will willingly 'Bird Up' on 'The Eric Andre Show' Read More

  5. Were the Detroit Lions discriminatory when it came to fielding Black players? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit