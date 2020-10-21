See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The Scene

MTV recruits Burning Man balloon chain artist and others for Vote Early Day installations in Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

We want our MTV... to encourage early voter participation for national Vote Early Day.

While the video may have killed the radio star — and the video may have been slaughtered by, well, shit like Jersey Shore — MTV is continuing its legacy of Rock The Vote-like voter participation initiatives, including a partnership with Detroit's Eastern Market to host a series of art installations for the first-ever Vote Early Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.



Though Michigan is already pretty hip to the whole voting early thing — thanks to no-reason absentee voting, more than 978,00 Michigan voters have turned in ballots for the upcoming election, compared to just 248,000 at this time in 2016 — MTV's Vote For Your Life campaign will bring pop-up art installations to Detroit, as well as 19 other cities throughout the country, in an effort to celebrate and educate voters about their early voting options.

Among those featured artists for the Detroit event at 2810 Russell Street is Robert Bose, who is best known for his soaring balloon chains, which have been displayed at festivals like Burning Man, Coachella, and Governors Ball.

Chalk art from local artists, as well as nationally celebrated chalk-ists, like Amanda Paulson, will also be on display. Chalk art from community members will also be presented as a means to represent the issues that are driving them to the polls this election.

For a look at Bose's balloon chain installations, see the video below.


