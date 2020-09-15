Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Scene

The Detroit Black Film Festival will offer virtual screenings of dozens of films highlighting the Black experience

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge A still from 'Omi' by Vatora Godwin. - SCREENGRAB VIA VIZZLE PRODUCTIONS
  • Screengrab via Vizzle Productions
  • A still from 'Omi' by Vatora Godwin.

There's a new film festival in town and, needless to say, it's going virtual.

The inaugural Detroit Black Film Festival hosted by Trinity Films Entertainment Group and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will take place Sep. 18 and 19 (Friday and Saturday) and invites ticketholders to screen dozens of independent films featuring Black narratives throughout documentary films, drama, comedy, and animated shorts, as well as full-length feature films from Black storytellers and visual artists.


The festival has named actress and singer, Deborah Joy Winans, as its ambassador and has enlisted award-winning filmmakers and studio executives to lead film industry masterclasses as part of the festival's free programming.



In addition to the screenings, the festival will host a reception at Detroit's Garden Theater on Sep. 19, which requires all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. Occupancy will be limited.

Festival tickets are $30, which includes entry to the reception. Tickets can be purchased by visiting detbff.eventive.org. To register for masterclasses, click here.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Sept. 9-15) Read More

  2. A comic book-obsessed serial killer haunts Netflix’s ‘Unknown Origins,’ plus other things to stream this week Read More

  3. Shepard Fairey takes on Trump's vile stance on police brutality in new Detroit billboard campaign Read More

  4. Hulu’s ‘Woke’ and other new things to stream this week Read More

  5. Is ‘Love in the Age of Corona’ the first COVID-themed limited series? Plus, other things to stream this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit