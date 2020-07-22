Ex-MOCAD employees curate exhibition of fellow Detroit art industry workers for digital 'Art Mile' event

Art workers are at the heart of the creative world. They educate, organize, pack, ship, plan for, administer, document, and tend to the exhibitions and artists. They are the foundation that allows Detroit to be the vanguard of the art world. What makes the role of the art worker unique is that they are often artists themselves, who know all too well the intricacies of creative practice from start to finish. This exhibition presents the works of art made by Detroit’s art workers. Few people encounter and know art like they do, surrounded as they are by art which inspires and motivates them after hours. Navigating the formal and informal means of art production, these artists construct new models for practice. They band together behind the scenes to create the rich tapestry of an unseen art world. Their art trades typically exist outside of the traditional economies of the art market, driven as their exchanges are by barter and kinship. We present them here not only as art workers, but also as capital ‘A’ Artists.
