Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Ex-MOCAD employees curate exhibition of fellow Detroit art industry workers for digital 'Art Mile' event

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Still from Maya Stovall’s Liquor Store Theatre, vol. 4, no. 7. - COURTESY OF ART MILE
  • Courtesy of Art Mile
  • Still from Maya Stovall’s Liquor Store Theatre, vol. 4, no. 7.

Two former MOCAD employees who parted ways with the museum amid calls for a change in leadership have joined forces for a new exhibition of their own.

Titled ArtWork, the exhibition highlights the work of fellow employees from Detroit's art scene.



It was curated by MOCAD's former Susanne Feld Hilberry Curator, Jova Lynne, and former Ford Foundation Curatorial Fellow, Tizziana Baldenebro and will be shown as part of "Art Mile," a digital platform that launches from July 29-Aug. 5 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put many art events and gatherings on hold.

In a statement, Lynne and Baldenebro write:

Art workers are at the heart of the creative world. They educate, organize, pack, ship, plan for, administer, document, and tend to the exhibitions and artists. They are the foundation that allows Detroit to be the vanguard of the art world. What makes the role of the art worker unique is that they are often artists themselves, who know all too well the intricacies of creative practice from start to finish. This exhibition presents the works of art made by Detroit’s art workers. Few people encounter and know art like they do, surrounded as they are by art which inspires and motivates them after hours. Navigating the formal and informal means of art production, these artists construct new models for practice. They band together behind the scenes to create the rich tapestry of an unseen art world. Their art trades typically exist outside of the traditional economies of the art market, driven as their exchanges are by barter and kinship. We present them here not only as art workers, but also as capital ‘A’ Artists.

Among those featured include Jose Arevinar-Gomez, Shingo Brown, Jetshri Bhadviya, Alphonso Cox, Lorena Cruz, Chelsea Flowers, Graem Whyte, Tim Johnson, Lauren Kalman, Megan Major, Shelly McMahon, Sabrina Nelson, Vanessa Reynolds, Casey Sayer-Brooks, Darryl Terrell, Wade Tullier, and Bre’ann White.

Art Mile bills itself as "a new, citywide digital art exhibition that champions Detroit's vibrant and diverse arts community through promoting online acquisitions and public programs." It highlights 55-plus local arts spaces with digital exhibitions, artwork sales, museum tours, and live events such as panel discussions, artist studio visits, film screenings, and musical performances.

Other highlights from Art Mile include a livestreamed opening party with a two-hour techno set from DJ Omar-S, a tour of "empty museums" presented by Red Bull Arts, film screenings (like Maya Stovall’s Liquor Store Theatre, pictured above), and more.

You can learn more about the event here.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (July 22-28) Read More

  2. On Netflix, a new season of 'Last Chance U' – plus 11 other streaming premieres Read More

  3. Detroit Bikes to manufacture first U.S.-made Schwinn bike in years with limited-edition anniversary ride Read More

  4. Massive Marvel exhibit comes to the Motor City, where many heroes — and villains — were born Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (July 15-21) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit