The Scene

Monday, July 13, 2020

The Scene

21st annual Allied Media Conference will go virtual to explore the cross-section of media and social justice

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge Allied Media Conference 2018. - ARA HOWRANI
  • Ara Howrani
  • Allied Media Conference 2018.

Since 1999, Detroit's Allied Media Conference has been an incubator of imaginative media strategies in an effort “ignite” social justice organizing and progressive ideas.

After a one year hiatus, which AMC co-director Nadine Marshall refers to “the Year in Chrysalis,” this year, AMC returns with virtual programming hosted on platforms Socio and Zoom.



This year's event will feature more than 75 interactive sessions, including community dinners, workshops, panels, and parties, all of which maintain the same motivation the conference set out to explore when it was founded with a focus on “media for liberation” and “visionary organizing.”

“This break allowed us to reflect on past programming and re-imagine the shape of the conference while keeping its heart intact,” Marshall said in a press release. “The 2020 edition will be a space for engaging with the ideas and practices our world needs most right now: media for liberation, collective care, abolition, Black and Indigenous futurism, and more.”

The conference will feature local and national thought leaders and activists, including adrienne maree brown, Ora Wise, and New York Times best-selling author and astrologer, Chani Nicholas (You Were Born For This: Astrology for Radical Self-acceptance). Detroit musicians Bevlove and Metro Times 2020 artists to watch Kesswa and Supercoolwicked are also scheduled to appear, as will Flint activist and performer Tunde Olaniran.

Registration for the event is now open. For full event lineup details, visit amc.alliedmedia.org.

The Scene

