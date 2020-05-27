Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Ford-Wyoming Drive-In to reopen this week because we need something to believe in

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 10:40 AM

The 70-year-old Ford-Wyoming Drive-in theater is pushing play after suspending operations in mid-March due to coronavirus — but there will be some changes.

The Dearborn-based theater posted on its Facebook page that it would resume its double feature programming Thursday when the box office opens at 10 p.m. for late-night showings of Sonic The Hedgehog, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, Trolls World Tour, and others.



According to the posting, Ford-Wyoming has been sanitized with an “electrostatically applied anti-microbial product” which ensures that surfaces are evenly coated and protected for up to 90 days, including those surfaces in the concession stand, restrooms, Porta-Johns, and box office areas.

To ensure social distancing is made a bit easier, the five-screen theater will operate at half capacity, with just one car per two speaker poles. (Normally, it has a 1,700-car capacity.) Auxiliary speakers usually provided by the drive-in are no longer available, which means movie-goers must use their car radio or portable radios to hear movie audio.

The concession stands will be open, too, but with a limited menu and they'll enforce a capacity limit, allowing just one person per party to wait for concessions. Masks are required when ordering concessions or using restrooms, which will have every other stall/urinal open and a restroom attendant to sanitize after use.

Normally, hanging outside your vehicle is permitted. However, this is no longer the case as the theater asks that patrons to remain in their car to watch the movie (though sitting in a truck bed will be allowed).

Dearborn's Ford-Wyoming's long-standing claim as being the “largest drive-in in the world” is being threatened by a recently approved $8 million project in Central Florida. Like Ford-Wyoming, The Lighthouse 5 will have five screens, but will also offer on-site restaurants, and camping. Spencer T. Folmar, the filmmaker who is spearheading the project, is already in talks with the Guinness Book of World Records to secure “world's largest drive-in.”

For showtimes and box office hours, visit forddrivein.com.

