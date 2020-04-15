Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The Scene

Cinema Detroit receives $10,000 grant from filmmaker Ava DuVernay's nonprofit

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge DFREE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • DFree / Shutterstock.com

The show will go on for one independent movie house in Detroit, thanks to Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and activist Ava DuVernay.

Midtown's nonprofit Cinema Detroit has been awarded a $10,000 grant through DeVernay's Array Alliance foundation, part of its inaugural $250,000 initiative to support arts organizations that serve and foster diverse and underrepresented film communities that also may be struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 2013, Cinema Detroit has often championed underrepresented voices in film, and, in the past has screened short films by Native American filmmakers, an ongoing series dedicated to the first women filmmakers, and the theater's annual Cine Mexico showcases contemporary Mexican-made films.

Co-founder Paula Guthat says the funding will keep the theater from closing permanently due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Since closing per the state-wide stay-at-home order, Cinema Detroit is hosting virtual movie and documentary screenings on its site, as well as offering carry-out concessions.



“We are committed to keeping the movie-going experience accessible to as many people in our community as possible. However, unlike many other arts organizations, we do not have financial reserves,” Guthat said in a statement. “I never would have known how to go about finding funding sources without the consulting advisement that came with the financial support from ARRAY Grants. We have almost no experience navigating the nonprofit world, but now cinema Detroit has a chance to survive.”

DeVernay (When They See Us, Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) founded Array Now in 2010, which originated as an independent film distribution and resource collective comprised of arts advocacy organizations focused on African-American cinema.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'The Wild Goose Lake' is a smart Chinese neo-noir Read More

  2. Horoscopes (April 15-21) Read More

  3. Local meme lord imagines 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic as 1978 Detroit Tiger Read More

  4. Six Feet of Distance, a new platform for Detroit art and social practice in the coronavirus age, launches Read More

  5. Horoscopes (April 8-14) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation