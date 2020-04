Six Feet of Distance, a new platform for Detroit art and social practice in the coronavirus age, launches

has partnered with other Detroit organizations to launch Six Feet of Distance , a new platform developed in response to the disruptions to daily life of the coronavirus pandemic.The new website "assembles a number of pre-existing online Detroit art + social practice projects in a way that aligns with the velocity of the new social and economic realities of the current novel coronavirus-induced crisis," according to a press release.Other contributors include Essay’d, Art Now Detroit, Detroit Cultural, Detroit Research, The Room Project, and the Tetra Project.The platform is described as "an open-ended, self-curating process which will invite and publish thoughtful responses to what it means to live through such an unprecedented collapse of familiarity and everyday life." It will last for the duration of the shelter-in-place order.Initial offerings include a "Detroit Cultural Crisis" survey on how the Detroit art community is coping with the crisis, a calendar of virtual and livestreamed events, and other "meditations of varying kinds and length on the significance of the moment we’re living through."You can view the website at sixfeetofdistance.org

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.