The Scene

Monday, April 13, 2020

The Scene

Six Feet of Distance, a new platform for Detroit art and social practice in the coronavirus age, launches

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge SIX FEET OF DISTANCE
  • Six Feet of Distance

Metro Times has partnered with other Detroit organizations to launch Six Feet of Distance, a new platform developed in response to the disruptions to daily life of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new website "assembles a number of pre-existing online Detroit art + social practice projects in a way that aligns with the velocity of the new social and economic realities of the current novel coronavirus-induced crisis," according to a press release.

Other contributors include Essay’d, Art Now Detroit, Detroit Cultural, Detroit Research, The Room Project, and the Tetra Project.

The platform is described as "an open-ended, self-curating process which will invite and publish thoughtful responses to what it means to live through such an unprecedented collapse of familiarity and everyday life." It will last for the duration of the shelter-in-place order.



Initial offerings include a "Detroit Cultural Crisis" survey on how the Detroit art community is coping with the crisis, a calendar of virtual and livestreamed events, and other "meditations of varying kinds and length on the significance of the moment we’re living through."

You can view the website at sixfeetofdistance.org.

Tags: , , , , , ,

