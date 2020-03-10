Women-owned businesses in New Center area host spring open house to celebrate Women's History Month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Urbanum Detroit

For Laura Horwath, collaborating with her fellow female business owners has been imperative.Her business, Ferne Boutique, sits between The Kitchen by Cooking With Que, which is owned by Chef Quiana Broden, and Urbanum Detroit, a home goods store owned by Brigid Beaubien.“We really focus on collaborating together as a unit to draw customers to the New Center area,” Horwath says, “All three of us have been working together, bringing unique events to our block in hopes to continue our growth. Supporting each other has immensely helped each of our businesses to grow.”On Saturday, March 14, all three businesses will host a spring open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers can expect new spring merchandise as well as munchies, music, and raffles.The Kitchen by Cooking With Que will host its weekly Saturday brunch from 12-3 p.m., featuring either an all-you-can-eat menu or items available a la carte. The Kitchen will also offer 10% off all merchandise in the restaurant’s shop.Ferne has a sale on end-of-season merchandise and will be showcasing new spring items.At Urbanum, shoppers will get a $5 gift certificate for every $50 spent. "I am fortunate to be growing Urbanum next to Ferne and Que's Kitchen,” says Brigid Beaubien, Urbanum's owner. “Our collaborations are helping to build all of our businesses."Visit Ferne Boutique, Urbanum Detroit, and The Kitchen by Cooking With Que during their spring open house this Saturday in the New Center area on Woodward between West Grand Boulevard and West Milwaukee Avenue.