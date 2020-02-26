The Scene

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The Scene

Ready for your closeup? Detroit's Redford Theatre to host screening of 'Sunset Boulevard'

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge We're ready for our closeup. - PARAMOUNT PICTURES
  • Paramount Pictures
  • We're ready for our closeup.

You’re in a safe space, folks.

With Oscar season behind us, it’s finally OK to admit that we might have a pretty extensive list of classic, must-see films that we just haven’t made time for, because, well, sometimes it’s just easier to re-watch Frasier for the 1,000th time.

Anyway, we finally have an opportunity to cross one of the most influential films of all time off of our list: Billy Wilder’s 1950 American noir classic, Sunset Boulevard. The film stars William Holden, who plays a struggling screenwriter, and Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a silent-film star fighting to regain her renowned place in the spotlight. Not only did the film win three of 11 Academy Awards it was up for, but it’s been recognized by the U.S. Library of Congress for its cultural significance. Its blurring of fantasy and reality may have even served as a weird, indirect blueprint for the life of eccentric director Tommy Wiseau, who gave the world, ironically, the best worst movie of all time, The Room.



Screening begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Redford Theatre; 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com. Tickets are $5.


    Sunset Boulevard @ Historic Redford Theatre

The Scene

