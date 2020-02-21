The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 21, 2020

The Scene

Artist Angela Glajcar creates trippy, otherworldly works of art using just torn paper K.OSS Contemporary Art

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF K.OSS CONTEMPORARY ART
  • Courtesy of K.OSS Contemporary Art

German artist Angela Glajcar creates seemingly massive otherworldly environments in My Silence Is My Self Defense using just hand-torn paper, light, and space. It’s a technique Glajcar calls “terforation,” a portmanteau of “terra” (earth) and “perforation” (hole). The resulting work feels akin to peering deep into the depths of a cave.

See website for schedule; K.OSS Contemporary Art, 1410 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 248-599-2232; kossgallery.com. Through March 28.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The recession never ended in these Michigan communities Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Feb. 19-25) Read More

  3. Claws out for a good cause: CatVideoFest returns to the Detroit Film Theatre Read More

  4. Bad boy for life, Martin Lawrence hosts Lit AF tour at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena Read More

  5. Dorrance Dance's 'Myelinaton' pushes tap dancing to the next level at UMS Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...