Friday, February 21, 2020
Artist Angela Glajcar creates trippy, otherworldly works of art using just torn paper K.OSS Contemporary Art
By Lee DeVito
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 11:28 AM
Courtesy of K.OSS Contemporary Art
German artist Angela Glajcar creates seemingly massive otherworldly environments in My Silence Is My Self Defense
using just hand-torn paper, light, and space. It’s a technique Glajcar calls “terforation,” a portmanteau of “terra” (earth) and “perforation” (hole). The resulting work feels akin to peering deep into the depths of a cave.
See website for schedule; K.OSS Contemporary Art, 1410 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 248-599-2232; kossgallery.com. Through March 28.
