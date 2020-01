Every kiss begins with Handmade Detroit's Annual Valentine's Day market, which returns to the Majestic

click to enlarge Courtesy of VMKT

click to enlarge Jodi Lynn's Emporium of Doodles

Roses are red, violets are blue, how about Medicare for you!

Hot take alert: Valentine’s Day might be the worst holiday of the bunch. Don’t get us wrong, welove — feeling it, giving it, making it — but we think everyone can agree that this holiday (which may or may not have originated during the Roman fertility festival, during which goats and dogs were sacrificed and then used to, like, whip women so they would be more fertile breeding machines, thanks NPR ) is kind of a drag.Grocery store flowers? The latest hideous big-box jewelry store offering, the “infinity forever blood diamond necklace”? How about an assortment of chocolate made by child slaves? OK, so we’re being acynical when there are actually some amazing ways to celebrate people you like and love this Valentine’s Day. For eight years running, Handmade Detroit (the folks that produce the Detroit Urban Craft Fair) has presented VMKT , a curated Valentine’s Day shopping experience with more than 35 local makers and all of their handmade wares. As in previous years, this year’s market will offer make-and-take stations, this time hosted by POST Arsenal Handicraft , and more. Illustrator Jodi Lynn will host the photo booth, and there will be a DJ, too, kicking out the romantic jams.. We might be crushing on Valentine’s Day right now.