The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The Scene

Translator of 'No Friend but the Mountains' to visit Detroit's Pages Bookshop

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PAGES BOOKSHOP
  • Courtesy of Pages Bookshop

In 2013, Kurdish journalist Behrouz Boochani fled Iran to seek asylum on Australia’s Christmas Island, where he was illegally detained at a detention center on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.

During his four-year detainment (he would be forced to remain on the island until 2019, ever after the center closed in 2016), Boochani documented the inhumane treatment and torture of asylum seekers under the neglect of the Australian government by using WhatsApp.

The texts were then sent to Moones Mansoubi, who reformatted them as PDFs to be translated from Farsi to English by translator Omid Tofighian, resulting in Boochani’s award-winning 2018 memoir, No Friend but the Mountains.



“So much about the Australian policy, the border politics in Australia, is surreal,” Tofighian told NPR. “You know, it has this really absurd quality about it and this kind of unfathomable nature to it — and it’s also horrific.”

This free event will welcome Tofighian, who will discuss the delicate translation process as it pertains to exile and incarceration. Copies of No Friend but the Mountains will be available for purchase.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Pages Bookshop; 19560 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-473-7342; pagesbkshop.com. Event is free.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Translator of "No Friends but the Mountains" Omid Tofighian @ Pages Bookshop

    • Fri., Jan. 24, 6 p.m. Free

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Massive Marvel superhero exhibit to land at the Henry Ford Museum with more than 300 artifacts Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Jan. 22-28) Read More

  3. Sci-fi flick ‘Underwater’ is only shallow Read More

  4. Identical twin brothers take a blue-collar approach to making blue-collar sculptures Read More

  5. UMS' 'No Safety Net 2.0' performance series takes on white feminism and other dangerous ideas Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...