Thursday, January 9, 2020
'American Paintings,' a collection from a 'turbulent epoch,' comes to Oakland University Art Gallery
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM
American Paintings from Nancy and Sean Cotton Collection
Courtesy of Oakland University Art Gallery
"Decoration Day," 1885, Carl Hirschberg, 1854-1923. Oil on canvas.
is a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts that exhibits 40 paintings made during a period that includes the Civil War, World War I, and the outset of World War II. The collection, "drawn from a turbulent epoch, presents a fascinating historical snapshot," according to organizers. "If art is a mirror of its time, what do these 40 paintings say about the 90 years between 1850 and 1940?" Notable works include paintings by Seymour Joseph Guy, Carl Hirschberg, and Thomas Moran, among others.
Opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10; 371 Wilson Blvd. (208 Wilson Hall), Rochester; 248-370-3006; ouartgallery.org. Runs through Sunday, April 5.
