The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 9, 2020

The Scene

'American Paintings,' a collection from a 'turbulent epoch,' comes to Oakland University Art Gallery

Staff pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge "Decoration Day," 1885, Carl Hirschberg, 1854-1923. Oil on canvas. - COURTESY OF OAKLAND UNIVERSITY ART GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Oakland University Art Gallery
  • "Decoration Day," 1885, Carl Hirschberg, 1854-1923. Oil on canvas.

American Paintings from Nancy and Sean Cotton Collection is a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts that exhibits 40 paintings made during a period that includes the Civil War, World War I, and the outset of World War II. The collection, "drawn from a turbulent epoch, presents a fascinating historical snapshot," according to organizers. "If art is a mirror of its time, what do these 40 paintings say about the 90 years between 1850 and 1940?" Notable works include paintings by Seymour Joseph Guy, Carl Hirschberg, and Thomas Moran, among others.

Opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10; 371 Wilson Blvd. (208 Wilson Hall), Rochester; 248-370-3006; ouartgallery.org. Runs through Sunday, April 5.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pornographic body-horror, anyone? Cult film 'Videodrome' heads to midnight madness in Royal Oak Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Jan. 8-14) Read More

  3. Queen Elsa has nothing on the 38th Annual Plymouth Ice Festival returning this weekend Read More

  4. Niagara is the special guest artist for this year's Dirty Show Read More

  5. '1619 Project' creator Nikole Hannah-Jones will speak at University of Michigan Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...