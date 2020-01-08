The Scene

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Scene

Designer Scott Klinker brings this week's selfie photo op to Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge Scott Klinker’s Structures of Light opens on Friday, Jan. 10 at 1301 Broadway. - CJ BENNINGER FOR PLAYGROUND DETROIT
  • CJ Benninger for Playground Detroit
  • Scott Klinker’s Structures of Light opens on Friday, Jan. 10 at 1301 Broadway.

For Structures of Light, a joint show from Cranbrook Academy of Art and Playground Detroit, artist and educator Scott Klinker uses new LED neon technology to transform a downtown Detroit space into a light-up wonderland — “like entering the space of a glowing, geometric line drawing,” according to the event curators. Should make a great selfie photo op.

Klinker is currently Designer-in-Residence at Cranbrook, where he received his MFA in 1996. Klinker led the product design program at the Kanazawa International Design Institute in Japan, where he founded his independent studio, Scott Klinker Design, and has worked with clients like Herman Miller, Alessi, Steelcase, Landscape Forms, Burton Snowboards, and more.

Opening reception from 6-9 p.m. at 1301 Broadway St., Detroit; 313649-7741; playgrounddetroit.com. On view until Friday, Jan. 31.



