Michigan state parks are free to enter on Black Friday



State parks are the ultimate anti-Black Friday destination.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that this Friday, Nov. 29, all state parks will be free for all. No Recreation Passport for vehicles will be necessary to enter, but any hunting or camping permits and licenses will still apply.



The announcement is part of REI’s #OptOutside campaign, launched in 2015. The DNR is encouraging everyone to skip the lines and stress of Black Friday shopping and instead enjoy a relaxing hike.

“The holiday season can be hectic,” Maia Turek, DNR Parks and Recreation Division resource development specialist, said in a DNR news release. “This is a good way to stretch your legs, unwind, and appreciate the gift of plentiful, scenic outdoor spaces. Michigan has some of the most beautiful destinations, and getting outside in the fall and winter creates a completely different recreational experience for all of your senses.”

Michigan is home to 103 state parks and recreation areas, 138 state forest campgrounds, and hundreds of state trailheads and boat launches. If you do go hiking, bright colors and leashes for dogs are recommended since deer hunting season is in full swing. With most workers having the holiday off, and the vehicle passport fee waived, there’s never been a better time to #OptOutside.