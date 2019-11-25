The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 25, 2019

The Scene

Michigan state parks are free to enter on Black Friday

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 5:55 PM

click to enlarge T-I / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • T-I / Shutterstock


State parks are the ultimate anti-Black Friday destination.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that this Friday, Nov. 29, all state parks will be free for all. No Recreation Passport for vehicles will be necessary to enter, but any hunting or camping permits and licenses will still apply.




The announcement is part of REI’s #OptOutside campaign, launched in 2015. The DNR is encouraging everyone to skip the lines and stress of Black Friday shopping and instead enjoy a relaxing hike.


“The holiday season can be hectic,” Maia Turek, DNR Parks and Recreation Division resource development specialist, said in a DNR news release. “This is a good way to stretch your legs, unwind, and appreciate the gift of plentiful, scenic outdoor spaces. Michigan has some of the most beautiful destinations, and getting outside in the fall and winter creates a completely different recreational experience for all of your senses.”


Michigan is home to 103 state parks and recreation areas, 138 state forest campgrounds, and hundreds of state trailheads and boat launches. If you do go hiking, bright colors and leashes for dogs are recommended since deer hunting season is in full swing. With most workers having the holiday off, and the vehicle passport fee waived, there’s never been a better time to #OptOutside.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Nov. 20-26) Read More

  2. Santo Santo, a 'counterculture' yoga studio with color therapy and DJs, to open on Detroit's east side Read More

  3. Tom Hanks effortlessly slips into Mister Rogers' cardigan in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' Read More

  4. Meet the people helping preserve Detroit’s native dances, the Funk and the Jit Read More

  5. Twitter loses it over 'historical flex' after Detroit native posts throwback photo with Rosa Parks Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...