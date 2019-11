Detroit artist Beverly Fishman takes a journey inside 'bodyscapes' in 'Fantastic Voyage'

click to enlarge Courtesy of Library Street Collective

Beverly Fishman's "Untitled," 1985-87, Pastel and charcoal on archival paper.

You might know Beverly Fishman from “Rise,” the neon-colored, 175-foot-tall mural that went up on Detroit City Club Apartments last year. But between 1985 and 1987, the fine artist was thinking small. In, which pulls art from that era, Fishman rendered expressionistic, large-scale pastel drawings inspired by the inner environments of the human body — "bodyscapes" that are "fraught with conflict and violence,” as Library Street Collective describes them. Fishman would continue to play with size and the human body in her art career; a 2013 show at Wasserman Projects featured giant pills made of glass, a critique of Big Pharma.