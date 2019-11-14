The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 14, 2019

The Scene

Detroit artist Beverly Fishman takes a journey inside 'bodyscapes' in 'Fantastic Voyage'

Staff Picks

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 5:10 PM

click to enlarge Beverly Fishman's "Untitled," 1985-87, Pastel and charcoal on archival paper. - COURTESY OF LIBRARY STREET COLLECTIVE
  • Courtesy of Library Street Collective
  • Beverly Fishman's "Untitled," 1985-87, Pastel and charcoal on archival paper.

You might know Beverly Fishman from “Rise,” the neon-colored, 175-foot-tall mural that went up on Detroit City Club Apartments last year. But between 1985 and 1987, the fine artist was thinking small. In Fantastic Voyage, which pulls art from that era, Fishman rendered expressionistic, large-scale pastel drawings inspired by the inner environments of the human body — "bodyscapes" that are "fraught with conflict and violence,” as Library Street Collective describes them. Fishman would continue to play with size and the human body in her art career; a 2013 show at Wasserman Projects featured giant pills made of glass, a critique of Big Pharma.

From 6-8 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 16; Library Street Collective; 1260 Library St., Detroit; 313-600-7443; lscgallery.com. Admission is free.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Beverly Fishman: Fantastic Voyage @ Library Street Collective

    • Sat., Nov. 16, 6-8 p.m.

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Master of the one-liner, Dave Attell heads to Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Nov. 13-19) Read More

  3. The ice rink at Campus Martius is open to the public this month Read More

  4. ‘End of the Century’ is a sexy trip Read More

  5. As if! Ann Arbor's State Theatre to screen the best fashion movie of all time, 'Clueless' Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...