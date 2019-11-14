Thursday, November 14, 2019
Detroit artist Beverly Fishman takes a journey inside 'bodyscapes' in 'Fantastic Voyage'
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 5:10 PM
Courtesy of Library Street Collective
Beverly Fishman's "Untitled," 1985-87, Pastel and charcoal on archival paper.
You might know Beverly Fishman from “Rise,” the neon-colored, 175-foot-tall mural
that went up on Detroit City Club Apartments last year. But between 1985 and 1987, the fine artist was thinking small. In Fantastic Voyage
, which pulls art from that era, Fishman rendered expressionistic, large-scale pastel drawings inspired by the inner environments of the human body — "bodyscapes" that are "fraught with conflict and violence,” as Library Street Collective describes them. Fishman would continue to play with size and the human body in her art career; a 2013 show at Wasserman Projects featured giant pills made of glass, a critique of Big Pharma.
From 6-8 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 16; Library Street Collective; 1260 Library St., Detroit; 313-600-7443; lscgallery.com. Admission is free.
