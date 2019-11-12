The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Scene

DIA's 'Detroit Collects' shows why the Motor City is a treasure trove of Black art

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge “After Manet, from May Days Long Forgotten,” 2002, Carrie Mae Weems, American; digital chromogenic print. Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections runs through March 1 at the DIA. - SHIRLEY WOODSON AND EDSEL REID COLLECTION; COURTESY OF THE DIA
  • Shirley Woodson and Edsel Reid Collection; Courtesy of the DIA
  • “After Manet, from May Days Long Forgotten,” 2002, Carrie Mae Weems, American; digital chromogenic print. Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections runs through March 1 at the DIA.

Opened to the public on Tuesday, Detroit Collects exhibits 60 works of all mediums from 19 Detroit-area art collectors, some of which are now available to the public for the first time ever. All are focused on Black artists, including works by Carrie Mae Weems, Romare Bearden, Nick Cave, Alison Saar, and Rashid Johnson, as well as artists with Detroit connections, like Charles McGee, Mario Moore, Tylonn Sawyer, Allie McGhee, and others. The DIA’s General Motors Center for African American Art bills itself as the first curatorial department dedicated to Black art in the U.S.

See DIA website for schedule; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org. Free with general admission, which is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. Show runs through March 1.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The art of the troll: MOCAD's Richard Prince exhibition stirs controversy Read More

  2. 'Pain and Glory' muses on a life lived most fully through art Read More

  3. Detroit's College for Creative Studies to host annual Sexpo with vendors, workshops, and sexual health resources Read More

  4. Pepsi can from 1973 washes up on shore at Michigan Native American reservation Read More

  5. MOCAD hosts Carhartt x Motown launch, Martha and the Vandellas, and 'Showing Up, Showing Out' film premiere Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...