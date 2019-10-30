The Scene

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Goat Boy and comedian Jim Breuer will bring PG-13 humor to Detroit's Sound Board

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOUND BOARD
  • Courtesy of Sound Board

Comedian Jim Breuer is cleaning up his act. The self-proclaimed “world’s biggest Metallica fan,” a former Saturday Night Live cast member, and the squinty-eyed munchy-listing dude from Dave Chappelle’s stoner cult comedy, Half Baked, Breuer is taking the path less traveled for the latest incarnation of his stand-up aesthetic. He’s done swearing. That’s right, no more fucking curse words, man. Why? Well, Breuer’s upping his writing game, because not only is he a storyteller but also a father of three. Heeding the philosophy of comedy giant Jerry Seinfeld, who fancies himself a “clean comic,” Breuer’s “Live and Let Laugh” tour finds the 52-year-old New York native taking his observational humor to his droves of fans — lovingly referred to as the “Breu Crew” — which may include his inspiration for his bleating MTV veejay SNL character, “Goat Boy,” experiences with solo travel, the problem with teenagers, and confessions of a colonoscopy.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Sound Board; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4614; soundboarddetroit.com. Tickets are $25+.


