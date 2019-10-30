Goat Boy and comedian Jim Breuer will bring PG-13 humor to Detroit's Sound Board

click to enlarge Courtesy of Sound Board

Comedian Jim Breuer is cleaning up his act. The self-proclaimed “world’s biggest Metallica fan,” a formercast member, and the squinty-eyed munchy-listing dude from Dave Chappelle’s stoner cult comedy,, Breuer is taking the path less traveled for the latest incarnation of his stand-up aesthetic. He’s done swearing . That’s right, no more fucking curse words, man. Why? Well, Breuer’s upping his writing game, because not only is he a storyteller but also a father of three. Heeding the philosophy of comedy giant Jerry Seinfeld , who fancies himself a “clean comic,” Breuer’s “Live and Let Laugh” tour finds the 52-year-old New York native taking his observational humor to his droves of fans — lovingly referred to as the “Breu Crew” — which may include his inspiration for his bleating MTV veejaycharacter, “Goat Boy,” experiences with solo travel, the problem with teenagers, and confessions of a colonoscopy.



