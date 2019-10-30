The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Scene

Artist Sam Durant looks at moments of 'Iconoclasm' throughout history in Library Street Collective exhibition

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge “Budapest 1956” by Sam Durant. - COURTESY OF LIBRARY STREET COLLECTIVE
  • Courtesy of Library Street Collective
  • “Budapest 1956” by Sam Durant.

There is perhaps no more of a visually dramatic marker of the clash of cultures and the end of eras than the destruction of monuments — from the toppling of the Column Vendôme in Paris in 1871 in the aftermath of the Franco-Prussian War, to the U.S. troops toppling a statue of Saddam Hussein during the invasion of Iraq, to the destruction of non-Muslim works under the Islamic State. Moments like these are depicted in the large-scale graphite drawings of the Berlin-via-Boston artist Sam Durant, which make up Library Street Collective’s latest exhibition. In the spirit of the public monuments depicted in the show, LSC has hung selected drawings in and around Detroit, and an exhibition will be held at East Village’s former Annunciation Church. A short film inspired by Durant’s work scored by Arcade Fire will also be screened.

Opens to the public from noon-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 1265 Parkview St, Detroit; lscgallery.com. Show runs through Nov. 23.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Oh, good. Comedian and serial jerker Louis C.K. quietly announces metro Detroit dates amid #MeToo allegations Read More

  2. Jack White and Alice Cooper join Kirk Gibson to raise money for Parkinson's at Detroit's Shinola Hotel Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) Read More

  4. ‘Hustlers’ is all about the Benjamins Read More

  5. Youmacon has entered the wild world of competitive cosplaying Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...