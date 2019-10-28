Oh, good. Comedian and serial jerker Louis C.K. quietly announces metro Detroit dates amid #MeToo allegations

click to enlarge lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Not a mugshot.



The latest comeback nobody asked for is that of comedian Louis C.K., who is quietly rolling out tour dates without a social media presence after being publicly accused of masturbating in front of female writers and comics.



In an email sent to fans, C.K. announced the details of a 14-city international tour, which will kick off on Nov. 2 in Richmond, Va., and includes stops in New Orleans, Tel Aviv, Rome, and Royal Oak — where the disgraced comedian will show his face on Dec. 18 and 19 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. (The dates do not appear on the ROMT site.)





Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors and advocates are the punchlines will seal the deal.





Last December,

, in which he can be heard mocking gender neutral teens and their preferred prounouns, as well as calling Parkland survivors uninteresting.





“You're not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you?” he said. “You didn't get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way and now I have to listen to you talking?”





He goes on to say that they shouldn't be spending their time advocating for gun reform and should focus on more important things: “finger fucking each other and doing jello shots.”





Tickets ($39.50+) are on sale now at