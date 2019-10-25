Ferndale's Catfé Lounge announces paw-some expansion to allow for retail and more cats

click to enlarge
Looks like somebody found their furever home.
One of Ferndale’s furriest cafes is getting an upgrade, and it's the cat’s meow.
Serving as metro Detroit’s only cat cafe, Ferndale's Catfé Lounge
has recently made its way into a new space on 817 Livernois St., making room for more coffee, snacks, and most importantly, more cats. Now taking up the building adjacent to the current cafe, the Catfé Lounge will offer visitors a separate space to purchase food, beverages, and retail items.
The expansion of Catfé Lounge, which is operated by the Ferndale Cat Shelter
, will enable the nonprofit to sell food and beverages in compliance with the Health Department, whose regulations previously only allowed the establishment to provide free, self-serve coffee.
“This expansion is the first step toward our goal in creating a true cafe experience for our guests,” Deanne Lovan, executive director of the shelter, said in a press release. “As a nonprofit, we have to stay focused on our mission to care for homeless felines. The required donation and profits from the coffee and retail shop will help us reach our goal of being sustainable into the future.”
The cafe opened in 2015 and serves as a spot for visitors to come and connect with shelter cats in a relaxed setting. Patrons are also able to adopt any of the cats that roam throughout the cafe. In addition to the cafe’s standard cat experience, special events and group exercise classes, such as cat yoga, are offered after cafe hours.
Upon the opening of the expanded area, the Catfé Lounge also plans to begin enforcing donations for entry, instead of a suggested donation for admission. Per the press release, single admission will cost $10, and monthly passes for a group of up to four people will be $50.
The cafe’s new addition plans to open its doors to the public in November.
For more information about the cafe and how to adopt visit catfelounge.com
.
