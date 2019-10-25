The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 25, 2019

The Scene

Ferndale's Catfé Lounge announces paw-some expansion to allow for retail and more cats

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge Looks like somebody found their furever home. - FERNDALE CATFÉ LOUNGE/INSTAGRAM
  • Ferndale Catfé Lounge/Instagram
  • Looks like somebody found their furever home.

One of Ferndale’s furriest cafes is getting an upgrade, and it's the cat’s meow.

Serving as metro Detroit’s only cat cafe, Ferndale's Catfé Lounge has recently made its way into a new space on 817 Livernois St., making room for more coffee, snacks, and most importantly, more cats. Now taking up the building adjacent to the current cafe, the Catfé Lounge will offer visitors a separate space to purchase food, beverages, and retail items.

The expansion of Catfé Lounge, which is operated by the Ferndale Cat Shelter, will enable the nonprofit to sell food and beverages in compliance with the Health Department, whose regulations previously only allowed the establishment to provide free, self-serve coffee.




“This expansion is the first step toward our goal in creating a true cafe experience for our guests,” Deanne Lovan, executive director of the shelter, said in a press release. “As a nonprofit, we have to stay focused on our mission to care for homeless felines. The required donation and profits from the coffee and retail shop will help us reach our goal of being sustainable into the future.”

The cafe opened in 2015 and serves as a spot for visitors to come and connect with shelter cats in a relaxed setting. Patrons are also able to adopt any of the cats that roam throughout the cafe. In addition to the cafe’s standard cat experience, special events and group exercise classes, such as cat yoga, are offered after cafe hours. 

Upon the opening of the expanded area, the Catfé Lounge also plans to begin enforcing donations for entry, instead of a suggested donation for admission. Per the press release, single admission will cost $10, and monthly passes for a group of up to four people will be $50.

The cafe’s new addition plans to open its doors to the public in November.

For more information about the cafe and how to adopt visit catfelounge.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's creepy Eloise asylum is now open for tours, could become a paranormal-themed hotel Read More

  2. YpsiGlow turns Downtown Ypsilanti into an illuminated wonderland Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Oct. 23-29) Read More

  4. Jack White and Alice Cooper join Kirk Gibson to raise money for Parkinson's at Detroit's Shinola Hotel Read More

  5. Author and founder of anti-gun violence movement Moms Demand Action to visit Detroit's Pages Bookshop Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...